Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.67. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $335.24 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

