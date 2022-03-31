Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,795 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after buying an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

