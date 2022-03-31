Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

