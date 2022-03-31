Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 681 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

