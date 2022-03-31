Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in March

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 837,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

Shares of JPHLF stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

About Japan Post (Get Rating)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

