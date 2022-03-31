Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:JUGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,370. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

