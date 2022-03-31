Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.