Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.
JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
