Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.30 ($182.75).

Shares of DB1 opened at €165.15 ($181.48) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 12-month high of €164.35 ($180.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.64.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

