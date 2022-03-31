Jefferies Financial Group Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

