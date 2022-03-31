Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,557,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

