Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Solo Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of DTC opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,719,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

