Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.99).

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,238.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,193.01.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

