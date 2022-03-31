JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

