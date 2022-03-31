JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,390 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 901,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

