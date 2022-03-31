John C. Roche Sells 2,725 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

