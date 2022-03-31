John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 43,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,065. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.