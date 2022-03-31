John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:JHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 43,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,065. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
