John Valliant Sells 9,600 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

FUSN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $338.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -1.74.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

