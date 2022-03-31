Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JMPLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

