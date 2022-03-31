JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading 2.4% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.68. 2,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000.

