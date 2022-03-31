JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.75. Approximately 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

