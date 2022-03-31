JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target to €70.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,731. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

