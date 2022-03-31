JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price to €84.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

