JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $317.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.09.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, reaching $273.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,548. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.