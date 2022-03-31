JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $18.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

MTW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,443. The company has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

