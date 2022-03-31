JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $82,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a market cap of $414.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

