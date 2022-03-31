Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 10,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

JFHHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

