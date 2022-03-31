Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

