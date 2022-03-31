Karat Packaging (KRT) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Karat Packaging to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Karat Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 21.64% 10.61% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Karat Packaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 17.46 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.43

Karat Packaging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.