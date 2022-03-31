Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 11,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,780,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

