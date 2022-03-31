Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $141,679.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $850,545.67 and approximately $141,679.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.39 or 0.07199795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,257.46 or 1.00119312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

