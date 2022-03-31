Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Shares of KPLT opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Katapult had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
