Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Shares of KPLT opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Katapult had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Katapult by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

