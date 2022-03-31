Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 4,483 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.25 during trading on Wednesday. 4,181,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

