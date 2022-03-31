Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 6,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,772. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

