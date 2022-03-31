Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.11 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

