Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $10.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.49. 7,067,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

