Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$50.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 559,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,877. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.
