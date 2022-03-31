Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 700 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $250.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.28. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

