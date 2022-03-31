Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

