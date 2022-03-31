Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,892,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

