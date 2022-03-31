Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $948.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

