Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $64.07 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.