Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 726,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.