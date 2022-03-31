Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KSSRF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

