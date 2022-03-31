Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,568,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000.

Shares of REZ opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $98.89.

