Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 246,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

EXPD opened at $105.13 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

