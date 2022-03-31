Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.