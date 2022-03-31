Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 155,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

FVC stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

