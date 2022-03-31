Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 456,438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,664,000. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

