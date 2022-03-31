Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Edison International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

