Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after buying an additional 1,939,450 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,503,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

